Heynckes hails grit of autumn champions Bayern

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has hailed his team's tenacity after a narrow 1-0 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The victory ensured the Bundesliga leaders emerge as autumn champions, having opened up an eight-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig with two games left before the winter break.

However, Heynckes was prouder of his team's grit in a tough encounter at the Commerzbank-Arena.

He said: "We've all witnessed a very tough game against opponents who were outstanding in terms of fighting spirit. That was very hard work.

"We were on top form for 95 minutes, not as we usually are in terms of footballing class, but in games like that, you have to resist and put up a fight, and that's what we did.

"Being top at the halfway mark isn't important. What matters is winning and extending our lead.

"We've built up a head of steam over the last few weeks and we're playing attractive football again.

"What we see in the standings is very pleasing, as is our lead. But I'm not setting off any fireworks yet."

Heynckes rang the changes from Tuesday's 3-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, starting midweek goalscorers Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso on the bench.