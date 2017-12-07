Heynckes praises his 'street-smart' Bayern team after win over PSG

Corentin Tolisso struck twice as Bayern Munich avenged September's defeat at Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 victory in Bavaria yesterday morning (Singapore time), but the French side still finished top of Group B.

With both teams already through to the last 16, Bayern needed to win by four goals to usurp PSG, having lost 3-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Bayern raced into a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals by Robert Lewandowski and Tolisso.

Kylian Mbappe calmed the visitors' nerves just after the break before Tolisso scored a superb third for Bayern.

The result means the big-spending Parisians finish as group winners by virtue of having a better goal difference across the two head-to-head matches, while the German champions restored pride as they matched PSG's tally of 15 points.

ATTITUDE

Said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes: "The key to our success was the attitude of the whole team.

"Tactically, we weren't just clever in the way we played, but also street-smart.

"Overall, we played a very good game and implemented what we set out to do."

PSG coach Unai Emery admitted that it became a damage limitation exercise for his side once they realised that there was no way to come back against the dominant hosts.

He said: "If we realise our opportunities, it's another game.



"We had opportunities to reverse the result, but we did not achieve it.

"At 3-1 for Bayern, when the players saw that they could not change the result, the team then sought to calm the game, to have control, and to keep a solid structure to contain Bayern and ensure the first place of the group."