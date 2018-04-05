Heynckes urges improvement after slim win

Bayern Munich hold the advantage in their Champions League quarter-final against Sevilla after a 2-1 win in Spain yesterday morning (Singapore time), but they must improve if they are to go all the way in the competition, said coach Jupp Heynckes.

The Bavarian side recovered from a 31st-minute goal by Pablo Sarabia in an error-ridden first half to edge out the Spanish side, after an own goal by Jesus Navas (37th) and a 68th-minute strike by Thiago Alcantara.

However, Sevilla's quality means they will be a threat in Munich next Thursday morning (Singapore time).

"If we want to win the Champions League, then we must improve," Heynckes said. "I had to find some clear words at half-time for my players.

"In that first half, Sevilla showed clearly why they are in the last eight. They are hugely talented, with a good mentality and a fighting spirit."

This victory meant Heynckes, who will leave the team at the end of the season, extended his competition record to 12 straight wins.

Bayern have won all four of their home games in this season's Champions League, conceding just one goal.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, who was lucky not to have a penalty awarded against him in the first half, said they would take nothing for granted.

"Nothing has been decided yet," he said. "We will hopefully improve and add a level in the return leg so that we advance."

Winger Franck Ribery was equally reluctant to say Bayern were home and dry.

"We should not think for a moment that we are through to the semi-finals," Ribery said. "We still have to play very good at home."