Higuain: EPL teams leaky at the back

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain said they knew that English teams aren't so solid at the back, after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate at Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"It was a very tough match against a great side... but we know English teams always leave gaps at the back and would give us opportunities," he told Mediaset Premium.

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi praised the Bianconeri for showing their fighting spirit.

"We weren't in a great position after the 2-2 at home. We knew we could score here, we did that," said the Frenchman.

"We were up against a very very good team... It was a challenge, one that we faced with heart and a warrior spirit and that made the difference."

Typifying that spirit was the back four of Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Mehdi Benatia and Alex Sandro, who have over 170 Champions League appearances among them. They repelled Spurs' assaults.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose decision to send on substitutes Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan Lichtsteiner on the hour proved a masterstroke, praised his side's durability.