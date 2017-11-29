Higuain hopeful of quick return after surgery

Juventus' star striker Gonzalo Higuain could play against Serie A leaders Napoli on Saturday morning (Singapore time) despite a broken finger, said the Turin club's general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

Champions Juventus, who are four points behind Napoli, travel to the San Paolo Stadium before two other crunch ties - a Champions League trip to Olympiakos on Dec 5 and a Serie A clash against second-placed Inter Milan four days later.

"Today, surgery can produce real miracles. Gonzalo has 50 per cent chance of playing at the San Paolo," Marotta told Sky Sports Italia.

Higuain, who left Napoli to join Juventus in a 90-million-euro (S$143.9m) deal last year, underwent surgery on a fractured bone in his left hand on Monday.

The Argentina striker, 29, has scored 10 goals for the club this season.

"It's an important game against Napoli, but I don't think it'll be decisive for the end of the season," said Marotta.

"Juventus aren't in terrific form, but we're aware how tough the match is and, while we respect them, we're not afraid."