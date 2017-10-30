Higuain passes 100-goal mark
Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain scored a brace to bring his tally of Serie A goals to 101 as the Italian champions defeated AC Milan 2-0, plunging the Rossonneri further into crisis yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Despite the feat, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has told the 29-year-old to get into better shape, as Higuain has scored only four goals in Juve's first 10 games.
Meanwhile, the future looks bleak for Milan coach Vincenzo Montella whose side are eighth and way below their target of qualifying for next season's Champions League. - AFP