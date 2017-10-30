Higuain passes 100-goal mark

Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain scored a brace to bring his tally of Serie A goals to 101 as the Italian champions defeated AC Milan 2-0, plunging the Rossonneri further into crisis yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Despite the feat, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has told the 29-year-old to get into better shape, as Higuain has scored only four goals in Juve's first 10 games.