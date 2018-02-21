Football

Higuain set to face Spurs next month

Feb 21, 2018 06:00 am

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is expected to be fit to play against Tottenham in the Champions League on March 7 despite suffering an ankle sprain in Serie A action.

Higuain was substituted in the 15th minute of Sunday's Turin Derby, which Juventus beat Torino 1-0, but the Argentinian's injury is not as serious as first thought.

"I'll be back soon to celebrate with the team and with all of you," wrote Higuain on Instagram. He had scored both goals in their first-leg 2-2 draw with Spurs. Winger Federico Bernardeschi, however, could miss the match with a knee injury.- AFP

