HK's female coach quits
Pioneering female coach Chan Yuen-ting has stepped down a year after making history as the first woman to lead a team to a men's top-flight league title.
The Hong Konger, nicknamed "Beef Ball" for her toughness, coached Eastern Sports Club to win Hong Kong's Premier League last April for the first time in 21 years, and led them into this season's AFC Champions League.
Chan, 28, announced her resignation on Saturday after the final game of a season in which Eastern lost the league title to Kitchee SC. - AFP