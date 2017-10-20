Hoddle urges Chelsea boss to 'sort it out'

Chelsea might have retained top spot in Group C after yesterday morning's 3-3 draw with AS Roma, but the Stamford Bridge outfit will see it as two points dropped.

Antonio Conte's men appeared to be cruising to an easy win when Eden Hazard gave them a 2-0 lead in the 37th minute, but the visitors struck back thrice to wrest the lead from the stunned hosts.

It took Hazard's equaliser 15 minutes from time to save Conte's blushes, but the meek performance suggests all's not well with the English champions, who have gone three games without a win.

Former Chelsea and England manager Glenn Hoddle said the only consolation Conte's side can take from the match is that they were sharp in front of goal.

He said on BT Sport: "I think the best thing we can say about Chelsea is that they were clinical,

"What, four attempts at goal? Five attempts? Scoring three that's some ratio.

"But there're chinks there, they've got to sort that out tactically.

"City outdid them tactically, Roma have outdone them... if you're going to play against Chelsea, then you've got a bit of hope because you can give them problems.

"They've got to sort this out, Antonio Conte."

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta admitted that morale in the camp is low at the moment.

As quoted by Standard Sport, he said: "The mood at the moment is not the best.

"To come back into the game to get a point is big for the team, to show the character and that we won't give up.

"We had the game in our hands when we were 2-0 up, but we also had it lost when we were 3-2 down."