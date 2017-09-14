Hodgson named Palace manager

Roy Hodgson has been appointed the new manager of Crystal Palace, the English Premier League club announced yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 70-year-old former England manager has replaced Frank de Boer after the Dutchman was sacked following just four EPL games in charge of the Eagles.

For Hodgson, born in the south London suburb of Croydon, managing Palace means the Englishman is now in charge of his boyhood side after a managerial career spanning five decades and 15 clubs in eight countries, as well as spells in charge of four national teams.

"This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories," Hodgson, who is on a two-year contract, told Palace's website.