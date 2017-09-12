Hodgson in for sacked de Boer?

Crystal Palace sacked manager Frank de Boer four games into the Premier League season yesterday after suffering the worst start to an English top-flight campaign for nearly a century.

The 47-year-old former Ajax player and manager took over the reins from Sam Allardyce only on June 26 with a three-year contract, but his first four Premier League games all ended in defeat.

Media reports said former England manager Roy Hodgson was in line to replace de Boer at Selhurst Park.

The club said in a statement: "Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer," it said.

"We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future."

De Boer's reign is the shortest in the Premier League era in terms of matches played.

Les Reed lasted seven games in 2006 before being sacked by Charlton Athletic while American Bob Bradley survived only 11 last season at Swansea City. Frenchman Jacques Santini was also sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 11 games in 2004.

It is the second time the Dutchman has lasted fewer than 100 days in a job having suffered a similar fate at Inter Milan last year where he was sacked after 85 days.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Burnley left Palace joint-bottom of the table, having failed to register a goal.

Whoever does replace de Boer faces a tough task as Palace play Southampton (home), Manchester City (away), Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (home) in their next four Premier League matches.