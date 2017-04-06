Hoffenheim end Bayern's run

Bayern Munich had their 20-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended at Hoffenheim yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Andrej Kramaric's winner sealed the hosts' shock 1-0 victory.

This was Bayern's first loss since going down 3-2 at Russia's Rostov in a Champions League group game last November. It was also only their second defeat in 27 German league games, but they still hold a 13-point lead in the table. - AFP

