Hoffenheim end Bayern's run
Bayern Munich had their 20-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended at Hoffenheim yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Andrej Kramaric's winner sealed the hosts' shock 1-0 victory.
This was Bayern's first loss since going down 3-2 at Russia's Rostov in a Champions League group game last November. It was also only their second defeat in 27 German league games, but they still hold a 13-point lead in the table. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
- Borussia Dortmund 3 Hamburg 0, Cologne 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Werder Bremen 3 Schalke 0.