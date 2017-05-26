Home run riot over DPMM in record-tying 12-goal romp

HOME UNITED BRUNEI DPMM 9 3 (Faris Ramli 21, 30, 45+2, 58, Stipe Plazibat 33, 36, Khairul Nizam 40, Adam Swandi 48, Song Ui Yong 56) (Rafael Ramazotti 51, Shahrazen Said 64, Adi Said 81)

Football fans got their money's worth at the Bishan Stadium last night, as Home United ran riot over Brunei DPMM in their Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match.

The Protectors thumped 2015 champions DPMM 9-3 in what ended up as the joint-highest scoring game in the S.League's 22-year history.

Three other matches saw 12 goals bulge the net - Home's 9-3 win over Gombak United in 1998, Geylang United's (now Geylang International) 10-2 win over the Young Lions in 2003 and SAFFC's (now Warriors FC) 6-6 draw with Young Lions in 2004.

For the record, the highest margin of victory is nine goals - when SAFFC thrashed Sembawang Rangers 9-0 in 2002, and when Tampines Rovers hammered Tanjong Pagar United by a similar scoreline two years later.

National winger Faris Ramli was the star of the show last night, scoring four goals and having a hand in four others.

The 24-year-old, who is playing some of the best football of his career, shone in a central role behind main striker Stipe Plazibat and slotted home Home's first goal of the night on 21 minutes.

His second of the night came nine minutes later and opened the floodgates, as Home scored another four before the half-time whistle.

Croatian top-scorer Plazibat scored twice (33rd and 36th minutes) to take his season's tally to 14 from just eight S.League matches, Khairul Nizam grabbed a goal in the 40th minute, before Faris sealed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time.

DPMM are not easy to play and they have quality players. This win will definitely be good for the team's morale ahead of our AFC Cup zonal semi-final against (Philippine side) Global FC on Tuesday. Home coach Aidil Sharin

The goals for Home continued in the second half when Adam Swandi slotted home at the backpost three minutes after the restart.

Rafael Ramazotti, the S.League top-scorer in 2015 and 2016, pulled one back for DPMM in the 51st minute, but Song Ui Yong and Faris - who else - scored within two minutes of each other to help their side go 9-1 with more than half an hour still to play.

TOOK ADVANTAGE

However, the home side took their foot off the pedal and missed a number of gilt-edged chances to get to double digits and DPMM took advantage of Home's lax defending to score two themselves through brothers Shahrazen (64th minute) and Adi Said (81st minute).

Home coach Aidil Sharin was not concerned with the three goals his side conceded, preferring to bask in his team's rare nine-goal feat.

"The boys gave everything they got," he said.

"DPMM are not easy to play and they have quality players.

"This win will definitely be good for the team's morale ahead of our AFC Cup zonal semi-final against (Philippine side) Global FC on Tuesday."

DPMM coach Steve Kean was effusive in his praise for Home, who have now racked up a frightening 32 goals in just 10 matches and are two points behind league leaders Albirex Niigata, albeit having played a game more.

"Superb, superb," said the former Blackburn Rovers manager when asked about four-goal star Faris.

"When you're playing against a good team, the last thing you should do is give them time and space because they will become a great team.

"(Home) are up there for a reason.

"If you give them time and space, they can carve you open which they did tonight."