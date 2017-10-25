Hougang edge past Young Lions

Former Garena Young Lions midfielder Justin Hui returned to haunt his former team, when he scored the winning goal for Hougang United in the two sides' Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match last night.

The 19-year-old turned home Fabian Kwok's cross in the 60th minute to hand his side all three points at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The margin of victory should have been bigger for Hougang, but Iqbal Hussain's 12th-minute penalty was saved by Zharfan Rohaizad, before Zulfahmi Arifin saw his free-kick in the 79th minute crash off the upright.