Hougang into S'pore Cup semis

Hougang United stormed into the semi-finals of the RHB Singapore Cup with a 4-0 thumping of Cambodian side Nagaworld FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

A brace from Pablo Rodriguez, and a goal each by Fareez Farhan and Syahiran Miswan, sealed an 8-1 aggregate win.

Hougang will meet Philippine side Global Cebu in the semi-finals that will be played at the end of next month. Either Home United or Brunei DPMM will meet Albirex Niigata in the other semi-final. Home lead 3-1 from the first leg ahead of tomorrow's return leg.