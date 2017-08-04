How PSG can steer clear of financial foul-play

Despite the astronomical figures involved in Neymar's expected move to Paris Saint-Germain, the French club might yet be able to circumvent Uefa's financial fair-play (FFP) rules, reported the Telegraph.

Uefa's FFP rules state that a club's wage bill can't exceed 70 per cent of their income.

According to KPMG's Football Benchmark, PSG's income for the 2015/16 season was 521 million euros (S$840m).

But their wage bill for that season was only about 53 per cent of that, according to a Uefa report on FFP published earlier this year.

Taking into account that this included Zlatan Ibrahimovic's wages, there is still room to accommodate Neymar's pre-tax salary, reportedly 45m euros a year, or about 8.6 per cent of the club's income.

Uefa's FFP rules also state that clubs have to ensure that their losses - excluding grassroots and infrastructure investment - don't exceed 30m euros over any given three-year period.

Amortisation, an accounting practice where the cost of an asset is spread out over a period of time, could help offset the financial costs of Neymar's deal.

PSG could boost their revenue and reduce net loss through player sales - with midfielder Marco Verratti reportedly being linked with Barcelona.

Another income stream would be through commercial revenue. PSG could leverage on Neymar's huge following on social media to land lucrative endorsement deals.

The trump card that PSG hold could well be a separate deal between Neymar and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the investment arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.