How Twitter reacted to Rooney's record-breaking feat
Former England captain Alan Shearer:
England's best goalscorer. Man Utd best goalscorer. What a player. What a career. Congratulations!
Gary Neville, former United teammate:
Congratulations Wayne Rooney on an incredible achievement.
Ex-England striker Gary Lineker:
Wayne Rooney breaks the Manchester United goal-scoring record with a free-kick that Bobby Charlton would have been proud of.
Olympic sprint champion and United fan Usain Bolt:
Yesssssssss Wayne Rooney, Man Utd, #Goaaaalll.
Rio Ferdinand, former United teammate:
Wazzzzaaaaaaaaaaa.... 250 Club!
Ex-United captain Bryan Robson:
Congratulations Wayne Rooney fantastic achievement.
United winger Ashley Young:
Yes Wazza! 250 goals! What an achievement to be Man Utd's all-time top-scorer! #legend. - AFP