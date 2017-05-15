Huddersfield frustrated
Huddersfield were unable to turn their dominance into a priceless goal as gritty Sheffield Wednesday held on for a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals yesterday.
David Wagner's side controlled possession for long periods at the John Smith's Stadium, but couldn't find a way past Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.
Huddersfield, who finished one place below Wednesday in the second- tier table, saw Izzy Brown hit the crossbar in the first half, while Nahki Wells twice tested Westwood.
Wednesday failed to muster a shot on target, but the stalemate means they return to Hillsborough for the second leg this week as favourites to reach the Wembley final for a second successive year.
Wednesday were beaten by Hull in last year's play-off final and their bid to avenge that painful defeat remains on track after yesterday's draw.
- AFP
Hull relegated, Swansea safe
Hull City were relegated for the second time in three seasons when they went down 4-0 at Crystal Palace, who guaranteed their Premier League survival in their penultimate match yesterday.
Palace went into the relegation tussle at Selhurst Park needing one point to stay up and took the upper hand from the start with a goal inside three minutes from Wilfried Zaha.
Christian Benteke gave Palace a two-goal cushion before half-time when he headed home Jason Puncheon's corner in the 34th minute for his 15th league goal.
Luka Milivojevic added an 85th-minute penalty and substitute Patrick van Aanholt completed the rout in stoppage time.
Sam Allardyce's men climbed to 13th on 41 points leaving Hull in 18th with 34, four adrift of 17th-placed Swansea with one match left.
- AFP