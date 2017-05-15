Huddersfield frustrated

Huddersfield were unable to turn their dominance into a priceless goal as gritty Sheffield Wednesday held on for a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals yesterday.

David Wagner's side controlled possession for long periods at the John Smith's Stadium, but couldn't find a way past Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Huddersfield, who finished one place below Wednesday in the second- tier table, saw Izzy Brown hit the crossbar in the first half, while Nahki Wells twice tested Westwood.

Wednesday failed to muster a shot on target, but the stalemate means they return to Hillsborough for the second leg this week as favourites to reach the Wembley final for a second successive year.

Wednesday were beaten by Hull in last year's play-off final and their bid to avenge that painful defeat remains on track after yesterday's draw.