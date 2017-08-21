Huddersfield win with Mooy strike

Australia international Aaron Mooy's stunning second-half goal gave Huddersfield Town a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United yesterday and maintained their 100 per cent record in their maiden Premier League season.

Huddersfield signed Mooy full-time from Manchester City in the close season after he inspired them to promotion whilst on loan.

The 26-year-old struck in the 50th minute to condemn Newcastle to their second successive defeat, the first time since 1999 the Magpies have lost their opening two fixtures in the top tier.

Huddersfield, though, occupy the dizzying heights of second in the table, equal on points with Manchester United but with an inferior goal difference, only the third time a promoted side have won their first two games in the Premier League.

Mooy told Sky Sports: "The boss (David Wagner) has a saying to have no limits and we all stand behind that.

"It is only early but it's a great start... We can't get carried away, it's early in the season. We just have to keep working hard and keep trying to improve."

Mooy deservedly gave the hosts the lead five minutes into the second half with a stunning effort, curling it past Elliot after a neat exchange with Elias Kachunga.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez reacted by removing Dwight Gayle and sending on new recruit Joselu.