Huddersfield's 'Zanka Claus' to buy beer for travelling fans

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen wants to to buy a drink for every Terriers supporter who travels to Southampton for tomorrow's Premier League game.

The Denmark international, fondly known as Zanka, said on Twitter that his gesture was to thank fans for their support.

"I hope you like the gift," he said in a video, with the caption: "Zanka Claus is coming to Town."

Huddersfield have been allocated nearly 2,600 seats at St Mary's Stadium tomorrow.Those who make the trip will receive a voucher to redeem for a drink at the home match on Boxing Day against Stoke.