Hughes gets Southampton job
English Premier League side Southampton named Mark Hughes as their new manager yesterday, handing him the task of rescuing the club from the threat of relegation only two months after he was fired by Stoke City.
The former Wales and Manchester City boss replaced Argentinian Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked on Monday with the club fourth from bottom in the table and just one point above the relegation zone.
The 54-year-old Hughes has been given a contract until the end of the season, the club said in a statement on their website. - REUTERS
