Hughes the likely new Saints boss

Mar 14, 2018 06:00 am

Welshman Mark Hughes is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton manager , after the Argentinian was sacked yesterday with the English Premier League club hovering a place above the relegation zone.

Pellegrino, who took over from Frenchman Claude Puel in June, "parted company" with Southampton on Monday after a 3-0 loss to Newcastle at the weekend left them with just one win in their last 17 Premier League games.

Former Watford manager Marco Silva and ex-West Ham manager Slaven Bilic are the other front-runners to take over at Saints. - REUTERS

