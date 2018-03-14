Hughes the likely new Saints boss
Welshman Mark Hughes is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton manager , after the Argentinian was sacked yesterday with the English Premier League club hovering a place above the relegation zone.
Pellegrino, who took over from Frenchman Claude Puel in June, "parted company" with Southampton on Monday after a 3-0 loss to Newcastle at the weekend left them with just one win in their last 17 Premier League games.
Former Watford manager Marco Silva and ex-West Ham manager Slaven Bilic are the other front-runners to take over at Saints. - REUTERS
