Hughes: We lost game  in first half

At half-time, looking the inferior side and 1-0 down to their Championship opponents Wolves, Stoke saw their own fans turn on them.

The boos mirrored exactly Stoke manager Mark Hughes' frustrations.

So he replaced Giannelli Imbula and Bojan Krkic with Joe Allen and Charlie Adam at the break, but he ultimately couldn't prevent an embarrassing defeat.

Matt Doherty added a late goal to Helder Costa's first-half strike as Wolves condemned Stoke to a shock 2-0 home loss in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) FA Cup third-round fixture.

Said Hughes: "You can read into the substitutions of Bojan and Imbula, they weren't making an impact and we needed to change things. That's the top and bottom of it.

"We lost the game in the first half. The strength of the team we put out should have been capable of getting a result.

POSITIVES FOR LAMBERT

"You need luck and their goalkeeper made several saves but, ultimately, we weren't good enough on the day and we have to give them credit.

"We wanted a cup run, sadly, that's not the case and that's disappointing.

"We need to pick ourselves up and get our act together next week now."

There were plenty of positives, though, for Paul Lambert to take away from his team's display.

Lambert, who took over as Wolves manager at the start of November, said: "I thought we were great, I really did, right from the off.

"The whole performance from start to finish was terrific and we could have been two or three up before we even scored. We look like a team who are full of confidence at the moment.