Hulk unlikely to face action

Chinese football officials do not expect to take any action against former Brazil international Hulk following allegations the Shanghai SIPG striker punched a rival coach during the Chinese Super League win over Guizhou Zhicheng at the weekend.

Guizhou head coach Li Bing alleged Hulk was involved in an altercation at half-time with his assistant, Yu Ming, but Chinese Super League vice director Li Lipeng told Chinese media there was no evidence a punch was thrown, as Li Bing had claimed.

"There was a minor argument," Li Lipeng told Titan Sports. "From what we have seen, there is no evidence to show that the situation can be defined as a disciplinary offence.