Hulk unlikely to face action
Chinese football officials do not expect to take any action against former Brazil international Hulk following allegations the Shanghai SIPG striker punched a rival coach during the Chinese Super League win over Guizhou Zhicheng at the weekend.
Guizhou head coach Li Bing alleged Hulk was involved in an altercation at half-time with his assistant, Yu Ming, but Chinese Super League vice director Li Lipeng told Chinese media there was no evidence a punch was thrown, as Li Bing had claimed.
"There was a minor argument," Li Lipeng told Titan Sports. "From what we have seen, there is no evidence to show that the situation can be defined as a disciplinary offence.
"Both clubs had an understandable desire to win the match and, at the late stage of the first half, those intensions reached a high level and extended into the break. From our understanding the situation was not as bad as first thought." - REUTERS