Hull relegated, Swansea safe

Hull City were relegated for the second time in three seasons when they went down 4-0 at Crystal Palace, who guaranteed their Premier League survival in their penultimate match yesterday.

Palace went into the relegation tussle at Selhurst Park needing one point to stay up and took the upper hand from the start with a goal inside three minutes from Wilfried Zaha.

Christian Benteke gave Palace a two-goal cushion before half-time when he headed home Jason Puncheon's corner in the 34th minute for his 15th league goal.

Luka Milivojevic added an 85th-minute penalty and substitute Patrick van Aanholt completed the rout in stoppage time.

Sam Allardyce's men climbed to 13th on 41 points leaving Hull in 18th with 34, four adrift of 17th-placed Swansea with one match left.