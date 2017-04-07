Hull's best, says boss Silva

Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough yesterday morning (Singapore time) as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club, after they climbed out of the relegation zone.

Goals from winger Lazar Markovic, strikers Oumar Niasse and Abel Hernandez, and defender Harry Maguire ensured Hull's second consecutive league win and extended their unbeaten home run to eight games in all competitions.

"It was a very good performance and my feeling is that it was our best since I arrived here," said Silva, who replaced Mike Phelan in January.

"There are still many things that we have to work on as a team but I am happy with our progress.

"We worked together and played as a team - this is the only way we can change the situation that we are in."

The Tigers' fifth win in six home league games lifted them two points above Swansea.

Middlesbrough, without a league win since Dec 17, are seven points from safety and appear destined for a return to the Championship.

With seven games remaining, Silva has urged his side to continue their fight for survival as he expects the relegation battle to go to the final game.

"It's a big fight and we must continue our work.

"I don't have doubts that it will go down to the final days of the season," he said.