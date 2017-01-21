Humble Pochettino versus arrogant Guardiola

In his last eight games, Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (in yellow) has conceded 14 goals from 22 shots on target.

MAN CITY TOTTENHAM

Back in October, Mauricio Pochettino played Dorothy.

He pulled back the curtain to reveal not the wizard of outlandish football, but a manager in a muddle.

Like the exposed, fraudulent wizard, Pep Guardiola has frantically grabbed at different levers, pushed buttons and tweaked knobs ever since.

Nothing has worked. Manchester City's machine continues to malfunction.

The soothsayer at Barcelona and Bayern Munich now looks a bit of a charlatan in England and it was Pochettino who planted that first seed of doubt.

Tottenham's victory against City last October exposed the first chink in Guardiola's armour.

A second triumph at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow morning (Singapore time) could kill the Spaniard's campaign.

The thought of dropping to sixth place is anathema for both Guardiola and City, but it really could happen.

WEAPONS

Pochettino's most potent weapons are humility and pragmatism, qualities seemingly lacking in the City dugout.

For 21 games, Guardiola's formation and playing style have seldom changed.

He stuck with three at the back, a ball-playing centre back and a quick-footed goalkeeper because they served the revolution in his head.

Pochettino, on the other hand, deploys a back three because he has the most accomplished fullbacks in the league, reliable centre halves and a goalkeeper who saves first and kicks later.

When the teams met before, City had a system that suited a tactically snobbish manager whereas Spurs had one that suited their players.

If that happens again, an away win will be inevitable because Guardiola remains enslaved by his own dogma.

He isn't at fault for City's appalling signings in recent years but, equally, no one else at the club can be blamed for the manager's inflexibility.

While he got lost in whimsical ideas about ball-juggling goalkeepers and dribbling defenders, Pochettino quietly signed the missing link in midfield.

Victor Wanyama's acquisition means that Spurs now boast the most formidable central midfield duo in the EPL, with Mousa Dembele also providing the muscle and the man-hours.

Age may not whittle Yaya Toure, but Wanyama and Dembele most certainly will if the Ivorian isn't surrounded with reinforcements.

City's cause isn't helped by Guardiola's pre-season obsession with John Stones' fancy footwork.

At times, their back four resemble catwalk models. They look pretty, but it's hard to work out if they have any purpose.

Guardiola insists on persevering with his puritanical vision despite having a couple of Arsenal old-timers as fullbacks, an inexperienced Stones auditioning for Riverdance and Nicolas Otamendi still giving the impression that he should be wearing "L" plates.

All four offer shooting practice for Dele Alli and Harry Kane who, like their teammates generally, are in the form of their lives.

SHOOT ON SIGHT

And Pochettino will order them to shoot on sight, from anywhere, and at every opportunity.

Guardiola favoured the false No. 9 at Barcelona. Now he's lumbered with the false No. 1 at City.

In his last eight games, Claudio Bravo has conceded 14 goals from 22 shots on target, a truly wretched figure.

There were no real howlers on that list, just a worrying inability to prevail in any one-on-one situations with opposing forwards.

Thanks to Guardiola's insistence on countering high up the field, Bravo's weakness becomes a critical one because he's so often exposed.

In other words, when teams break against City, they are presented with space, ageing fullbacks and a goalkeeper who goes down like Frankenstein on ice.

And no side break faster than Tottenham.

They were the first to expose City's frailties and remain the best-equipped side to double down at the Etihad tomorrow morning.

In October, Pochettino's masterclass hinted that Guardiola might not be the Messiah.

A repeat performance could suggest that the Spaniard might not be the right manager for Manchester City.