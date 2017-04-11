Hummels out of Real clash

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is out of their Champions League quarter-final home clash with Real Madrid on Thursday morning (Singapore time) after injuring his ankle in training on Sunday.

The Germany international, who tore a right ankle ligament, faces a race to be fit for the return leg in Madrid on April 18.

He told the German daily Bild: "I definitely won't be on the pitch (for the first leg)."

The 28-year-old is also likely to miss Saturday's Bundesliga away match at Bayer Leverkusen.

MUELLER BACK

With Hummels sidelined, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez will resume their centre-back partnership, having played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.