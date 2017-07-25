Hummels rubbishes Juventus rumours

After losing long-serving defender Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan in a shock £35-million (S$62m) transfer, Juventus are on the hunt for a replacement.

And Mats Hummels is the name that has been heavily linked with the Serie A champions in recent days.

However, at a meet-and-greet session organised by T-Systems at Cafe Football yesterday, the German international confirmed he is staying put at Bayern Munich.

"The only thing I know about this is what I read on the Internet," said the 28-year-old.

"I always say that everything in football is possible but, right now, that is not true."

Hummels is looking forward to the new season with the Bavarian giants, who have signed James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid.

The centre back is confident that the Colombian forward will become an instant hit.

"First of all, James will help (the team) immediately," said Hummels.

"I am 100 per cent sure because he is a very good, and very smart player.

"For me, the most important thing is that he always looks to create chances for others.

"You see that in training especially. He is never just going for his own goal.

"He has very good vision... he knows how the other players move and he tries to find them."

Some critics have pointed out that Bayern are an ageing team with Franck Ribery (34) and Arjen Robben (33), Rafinha (31), Arturo Vidal (30) and Manuel Neuer (31) all in their thirties, but Hummels insists that is not a problem for the German giants.

"There are only two players who are 34 and 33, Franck and Arjen." he said.

"Manuel Neuer will be playing for I don't know how many more years and he is world class.

"I won't say that he is in the last years of his career.

"So we have a team which is very good right now... I don't see it as a problem, to be honest."