'I want to create more history for this great club'

Manchester United yesterday announced the signing of midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

The Serbia international, who turns 29 today, has agreed a three-year contract at Old Trafford and moves for a reported fee of around £40 million (S$71.3m).

The move reunites Matic with his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he won a Premier League title in 2015.

"I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Matic told the club's website.

"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support.

"I cannot wait to meet my new teammates and to start training with them.

"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."

Matic is United's third summer signing following the arrivals of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

"Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player," said Mourinho yesterday.

"He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here.

"I am sure our players and supporters will love him.

"A big welcome to our new No. 31."

Matic's arrival at Old Trafford might spark speculation over the future of Marouane Fellaini, who was linked with a move to Turkey's Galatasaray during the weekend.

However, Mourinho said: "It's easier for Galatasaray to get me than Marouane.

"If they need a manager, they can try and have a chance, but Marouane? Forget it.