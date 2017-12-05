'I wish Pogba could play against us'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (above) "applauding" the referee's decision to send him off for his challenge on Arsenal's Hector Bellerin on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola says he wishes Manchester City could face Paul Pogba when the English Premier League leaders bid to re-write the history books in their derby with Manchester United.

Guardiola watched his side equal a Premier League record by winning their 13th straight match when David Silva's late volley snatched a 2-1 win for City over West Ham yesterday morning (Singapore time).

They can break that record - set by Arsenal in 2001/02 and equalled by Chelsea last season - and deal their local rivals a huge title blow when they visit Old Trafford this Monday morning.

Pogba fanned the derby flames in a weekend interview in which he quipped that he hoped City suffer injuries this season only to then rule himself out of the clash by being sent off for a stamp on Hector Bellerin in United's 3-1 win at Arsenal on Sunday morning.

"He said that?" said Guardiola, when asked about Pogba's comments.

"Hopefully, we have no injuries and I wish that Paul could play against us. I like to face a team with their best players to see who we are able to beat.

"In the end, it was just an expression. I'm sure he didn't want our players to get injuries."

City have now earned nine league points this season by scoring in the last eight minutes of games, a sign not only of their persistence but also of how defensively teams are playing against them.

"I would prefer to win (games) earlier, but the Premier League is the Premier League," Guardiola said.

"West Ham didn't want to play, they had 10 players inside the box, they take 20 seconds to the goalkeeper and that has happened the last few games.

"Today, I learnt to attack a little bit differently, that is good news for me for the future.

"We don't normally play with two strikers and two wingers but we did, so it is a lesson. We can play the same way."

FERGIE TIME

City's last four games have all ended in dramatic, late victories, drawing comparisons with successful Manchester United teams of old and their habit of scoring in so-called "Fergie time" - named after then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I heard about the Fergie time," said Guardiola.

"I was not here in that period but, of course, you have to have that. At the end, what we show in the last games is we never give up. What happened is that the opponents don't want to play.

"They just want to defend, waiting for a moment. I understand. Don't misunderstand me. I am not judging, but it is difficult.

"Hopefully, in the future, opponents can try to play and maybe it will be easier. Even in that situation, we have to learn to attack that position.

"That is why I'm happy because we were able to do it in the second half. If we can take something about the Fergie time, it is welcome, a pleasure."

West Ham actually took the lead on the stroke of half-time through defender Angelo Ogbonna, before Nicolas Otamendi equalised early in the second half and Silva sealed a 20th straight win for City in all competitions.