I won't quit Spurs for more money: Kane

Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to stay at Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that his head will never be turned by big bucks.

Kane scored in their 4-2 win over 10-man Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Spurs start their pre-season with a bang in the American leg of the International Champions Cup.

He told ESPN: "Football for me isn't about money. I'm at Tottenham because I love this club and I see it going in the right direction.

"I feel we are one of the best teams in England and Europe, so I'm excited for the future ahead."

Kane, who won last season's Golden Boot award, had been linked with Manchester United, who eventually signed Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku's reported weekly wages of £250,000 (S$440,000) is more than double Kane's £120,000, but the 23-year-old English international doesn't seem the least perturbed.

LOYAL

Kane added: "Everyone knows I'm a Spurs fan and that's where I want to be for the foreseeable future.

"I have a great relationship with the manager and the fans.

"At the end of the season, I expect us to be up there fighting for that title again and hopefully we can turn some of our ambition into wins."

Against PSG yesterday, Kane, who came on as a substitute, converted an 88th-minute penalty six minutes after Toby Aldeweireld made it 3-2 for Spurs.

Both sides were tied at 2-2 at half-time.

Edinson Cavani gave PSG the lead after just six minutes.

Christian Eriksen (11th) and Eric Dier (18th) then made it 2-1 for Spurs before Javier Pastore equalised eight minutes before the break.

PSG were reduced to 10 men just moments into the second half when goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who had an awful first half, was sent off for handball outside the box.

And although Unai Emery's side were difficult to break down, late strikes from Alderweireld and Kane gave manager Mauricio Pochettino plenty to smile about.

Kane had a slow start to his Premier League campaign for the past three years, but he is confident of hitting the ground running this time, after a tournament-free summer.

He told ESPN: "I had four weeks' (break) this summer and just really relaxed and recharged the batteries.

"I don't know if playing in tournaments have made a difference. I want to start every season in the best possible way but it doesn't always happen. Hopefully, this year will be different."