Ibra accepts FA charge, banned for three games

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (centre) clashing in the air with Bournemouth's English defender Tyrone Mings (left) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on March 4, 2017.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic yesterday accepted his Football Association charge for violent conduct and will miss Manchester United's next three domestic games.

The 35-year-old will be suspended for next Tuesday morning's (Singapore time) FA Cup clash at Chelsea and Premier League fixtures with Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Ibrahimovic had been charged by the FA for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford - and the Cherries defender could be sanctioned with a ban of his own for an alleged stamp on the Swede's head.

Both players had protested their innocence following the contest by claiming there was no intent behind their actions, with Mings telling Sky Sports he would "never" purposely stamp on anyone and Ibrahimovic claiming to BBC Sport that Mings jumped "into my elbow".

The clashes between the pair came after Ibrahimovic had already tossed Mings to the ground during their ongoing battle.

Their next flashpoint occurred when Mings' left foot landed on the side of Ibrahimovic's head as he hurdled Wayne Rooney and the Swede during a United attack.

Moments later, the duo leapt to meet a cross at the back post and Ibrahimovic's right elbow caught Mings on the cheek.