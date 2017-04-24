Ibra could  be out for  the season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season with Manchester United appears over after the club announced he had suffered a serious knee injury in Thursday's Europa League clash with Anderlecht.

The club revealed that both the 35-year-old Swedish striker and Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo had suffered knee injuries in the same match.

"Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic... have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days," said a statement.

"Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once treatment plans have been decided after these consultations."