Ibra: Every game in England is like a final

His record in cup competitions is the envy of many.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored in the FA Cup, Italian Cup, Copa del Rey and French Cup.

The Swede has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season and no Premier League player has played more games in all competitions this term than him and Southampton's Nathan Redmond (both 36).

Ibrahimovic feels the need to give of his best in every game he plays in because of the quality of the opposition in England.

"Every game is unpredictable," the 35-year-old told BT Sport after the 2-1 FA Cup fifth-round win over Blackburn Rovers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Since I came to England, every game - especially in this FA Cup - is like a final.

"It doesn't matter if they play in the Championship.

"So many games have not gone to the favourites. We don't underestimate anybody.

"The team did well before the changes too but, in the second half, me and Paul (Pogba) came in to boost that up a bit. He gave a great ball and I scored a goal.

"We are happy with the win. We are still in every tournament. We will keep working hard, keep going and now is the decisive moment."

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes Ibrahimovic's influence on United's younger players is reminiscent of the standards set by Eric Cantona during his five years at Old Trafford.

"It's what he brings to the dressing room," Smith told Sky Sports. "Even before you go out on the pitch, everybody looks up to him.

"He's also a top trainer, demands the best every day of the week.

"He sets the standard which is so important, like Cantona.