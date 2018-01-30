Ibrahimovic free to go: Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be allowed to leave Manchester United for Major League Soccer if a deal can be agreed, manager Jose Mourinho said yesterday.

Ibrahimovic, 36, has struggled to regain his best form after missing seven months with cruciate knee ligament damage suffered during a Europa League win over Anderlecht last April.

He signed a one-year contract extension in August, but has made just one league start for United and has not played since Dec 26 due to recurring issues.

The MLS transfer window opens in mid-February and shuts in May, meaning that LA Galaxy would not have to reach a deal with United before the English deadline on Thursday morning (Singapore time).