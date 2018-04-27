Ibrahimovic not going to World Cup
Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who quit the Swedish national squad in 2016, will not make a comeback at the World Cup in Russia, the Swedish football federation said yesterday.
"I spoke with Zlatan on Tuesday. He said that he has not changed his mind regarding the national squad," the managing director of the national squad, Lars Richt, said in a statement.
"It's a no," Richt added.
In an appearance on ABC TV's late night Jimmy Kimmel show on April 18, Ibrahimovic teased fans that he may come out of retirement to play in Russia. - AFP
