Ibrahimovic scores double on Galaxy debut

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his arrival in Major League Soccer with two goals on his debut, including an injury-time winner, as the Los Angeles Galaxy fought back from 3-0 down to beat Los Angeles FC 4-3 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ibrahimovic - who arrived in California only on Thursday - made an instant impact coming on as a substitute in the 71st minute, with Galaxy down 3-1.

Two minutes later, the 36-year-old Swede was involved in the build-up for Galaxy's second goal, headed in by Chris Pontius from Emmanuel Boateng's cross.

In the 77th minute, Ibrahimovic lashed home a 40-metre volley to make it 3-3 at the StubHub Center.

The Swede was not done yet, as he headed home Ashley Cole's cross in injury-time to make it 4-3 in an extraordinary finale that lived up to the hype surrounding his arrival from Manchester.