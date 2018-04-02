Football

Ibrahimovic scores double on Galaxy debut

Ibrahimovic scores double on Galaxy debut
Zlatan Ibrahimovic.PHOTO: AFP
Apr 02, 2018 06:00 am

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his arrival in Major League Soccer with two goals on his debut, including an injury-time winner, as the Los Angeles Galaxy fought back from 3-0 down to beat Los Angeles FC 4-3 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ibrahimovic - who arrived in California only on Thursday - made an instant impact coming on as a substitute in the 71st minute, with Galaxy down 3-1.

Two minutes later, the 36-year-old Swede was involved in the build-up for Galaxy's second goal, headed in by Chris Pontius from Emmanuel Boateng's cross.

In the 77th minute, Ibrahimovic lashed home a 40-metre volley to make it 3-3 at the StubHub Center.

The Swede was not done yet, as he headed home Ashley Cole's cross in injury-time to make it 4-3 in an extraordinary finale that lived up to the hype surrounding his arrival from Manchester.

"If you look back, every team I played for, I scored in my first official game. I wasn't going to let that stop today," Ibrahimovic said. "I heard the crowd saying 'We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan'. And I gave them Zlatan." - AFP

Messi underscores importance to Barca
Football

Messi underscores importance

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football