Icardi on the double for Inter

Mauro Icardi took his Serie A goal tally to a league-leading 14 with a brace in Inter Milan's 3-0 win over Lazio yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Icardi secured Inter's fourth win in a row, while Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi was left bemoaning second-half lapses.

"A team like ours can't be conceding three goals in the space of 11 minutes," he said.

Lazio paid the price in 11 second-half minutes when Argentina midfielder Ever Banega opened the scoring before Icardi moved two goals past AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti of Torino in the scoring charts with his brace.