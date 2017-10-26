Icardi double send Inter top

Mauro Icardi scored a double as Inter Milan went top of Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 3-2 win over Sampdoria.

Milan Skriniar opened the scoring after 18 minutes against his former club, with another ex-Sampdoria man Icardi adding to his tally on 32 and 54 minutes for 11 league goals this season.

Dawid Kownacki got one back for Sampdoria after 64 minutes, with Fabio Quagliarella adding a second five minutes from time.