Icardi out for Argentina
Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi will miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies because of a knee injury, his Serie A club confirmed yesterday.
The 24-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 12 games for Inter, picked up the injury against Torino on Sunday and will train individually for four or five days.
Inter added that "there is evidence of severe bruising associated with inflammation on his right knee".
He will not feature for the Albiceleste when they play World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow on Saturday or against Nigeria next Tuesday. - AFP