ICC tickets on sale

Tickets for the International Champions Cup at the National Stadium go on sale from 10am today. The tournament will see Chelsea face Bayern Munich on July 25, Bayern playing Inter Milan on July 27, and Chelsea taking on Inter on July 29.

Tickets for Chelsea's two matches are priced at $188 (Cat 1), $138 (Cat 2) and $82 (Cat 3). Tickets for the Bayern-Inter game are priced at $168 (Cat 1), $118 (Cat 2) and $72 (Cat 3). Cat 4 tickets for adults for all three games are priced at $40, but $25 for a child aged from three to 12.

Tickets are available at www.sportshubtix.com.sg, Sports Hub Box Office, Singapore Post outlets, and via phone booking at 3158 7888.