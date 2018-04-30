ICC tickets on sale from today

Tickets for the International Champions Cup's Singapore leg go on sale from 10am today.

This year's tournament kicks off on July 26, with Arsenal meeting Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners face Paris Saint-Germain two days later, before PSG's match against Atletico on July 30.

All matches kick off at 7.30pm at the National Stadium. Ticket prices range from $28 to $388 for single matches. Tickets bundles are also available. Visit www. internationalchampionscup.sg for details.