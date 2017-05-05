India breaks into Fifa's top 100 after 21 years

The Indian men's football team yesterday climbed to the 100th spot in the latest Fifa world rankings - their best rating in over two decades.

Despite having a population of well over one billion, India - whose national sport is cricket - last made the top 100 in 1996, reaching an all-time high of 94 before their fortunes plunged.

The boost in their ranking came after they won 11 of their last 13 matches, including an unofficial match against Bhutan, scoring 31 goals in the process.

Head coach Stephen Constantine warned his team against complacency.

"There are major matches ahead and we cannot take things lightly. There's no place for complacency," said the 54-year-old Englishman, who took charge of the Indian team in 2015.