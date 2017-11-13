Indonesia get naturalised player
Indonesia national football coach Luis Milla has welcomed news that striker Ilija Spasojevic is now eligible to represent the South-east Asian country.
The 30-year-old Montenegrin-born frontman, who has played in the Indonesian league for seven years, received his Indonesian passport two weeks ago.
The 1.87m-tall Spasojevic could make his debut on Thursday, when Indonesia take on Syria in the first of three friendlies. Indonesia meet Syria again on Saturday before facing Guyana on Nov 25. - WIRE SERVICES
