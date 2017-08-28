Indonesia lodge complaint over firecrackers

Malaysian police have confirmed they have received a report on firecrackers being let off by Malaysian spectators during the SEA Games football semi-final between Malaysia and Indonesia at the Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday.

Indonesia claimed that several of their players were struck by firecrackers hurled by Malaysian supporters while they were warming up.

Shah Alam police chief Shafien Mamat also said they are tracking down a group of suspects who allegedly beat up Indonesian football fans at a bus station yesterday morning.