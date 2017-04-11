Iniesta eager to bounce back

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta wants his side to forget about the shock 2-0 loss to Malaga and bounce back against Juventus.

"We must turn the page," he said, referring to the defeat on Sunday morning (Singapore time), when controversial refereeing decisions, such as the sending-off of Neymar for two yellow cards, made headlines.

"Yes, it was a real shame, we've missed a good opportunity to put ourselves in a favourable situation to win the title," said the 32-year-old, who came on as a second-half substitute.

"We had a good game and fought until the final whistle, but sometimes, things don't go well for you.

"We must turn the page, change our mentality and focus on Juve."

Iniesta looks set to return to the starting XI, as are defender Gerard Pique and midfielder Ivan Rakitic, both of whom were suspended against Malaga.