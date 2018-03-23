Football

Iniesta's future at Barcelona uncertain

Mar 23, 2018 06:00 am

Barcelona football captain Andres Iniesta remains unsure whether he will leave Barcelona this season to move to China.

The 33-year-old playmaker last week told local media he had an offer from a Chinese club and said a decision had to be taken on his future before the end of next month.

THOUGHTS

"There are a lot of thoughts going on in my head, some stronger than others," he told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, with his comments reported by local media yesterday.

"There are still a few weeks to decide whether I continue or not, and it's one of the most important decisions in my career."

Iniesta signed a "lifetime contract" at the Catalan side in October, but his playing time has grown limited due to a combination of injuries and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

"I'm at an age where things change and other doors open and they're exciting in many ways."

"It's not a question of love, rather what I feel I have to do," he continued.

"I honestly feel that injury permitting, I'd be in the starting 11 for Barca over the next two seasons.

"If I go, it'll be because I can't give my all as a player and person at my club. It's going to be a difficult decision, whatever I choose." - REUTERS

