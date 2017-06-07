Injured Hazard to miss ICC tourney in Singapore

Eden Hazard posting a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter.

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is facing three months out after undergoing surgery on his right ankle on Monday.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury in training with the Belgium national team on Sunday in preparation for the friendly against the Czech Republic yesterday morning (Singapore time) - which they won 2-1 - and the 2018 World Cup qualifier with Estonia on Saturday morning.

A statement on the Premier League champions' website read: "Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team. He is expected to return to training in approximately three months."

Hazard posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter, with the caption: "Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!!"

The former Lille playmaker, who played a big role in the Blues' 2016/17 title success, will miss the first month of the next campaign, which starts in less than 10 weeks' time on Aug 12.

Hazard will also be absent from the Blues squad who will be in Singapore from July 25-29 to play in the International Champions Cup (ICC) at the National Stadium.