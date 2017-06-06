Injured Hazard not ruling out Real move

Eden Hazard has not ruled out a possible summer move away from Chelsea by admitting he would consider an offer from Real Madrid.

Hazard, who has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, has been linked with the Spanish champions after another impressive season with Chelsea, whom he helped win the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old fractured his right ankle during training with Belgium on Sunday while preparing for the international friendly against the Czech Republic this morning (Singapore time).

The playmaker told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws he would consider leaving the Blues if Real made an approach.

Asked if he would like to see an offer, Hazard said: "Of course, that's all. We all dream.

"It could be Spain, it could be staying with Chelsea.

"I think I can stay with Chelsea for many years, but it's not something I'm thinking about right now. We'll see."

Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in June 2012 for a reported £32 million (S$57m), said he would be happy to stay at Stamford Bridge, but had not started talks about extending his stay.

"Not yet, but that can happen," he said. "We'll see after the vacation. Previously, we talked about PSG (Paris St Germain), now about Real, next year it will be a different club.

"In football, you never know but, at the moment, it's not on my mind.

"I'm a Chelsea player, I have another three years. We'll see.

"We had a great season with (Chelsea boss Antonio) Conte. We want to continue this season, now that we will also play in the Champions League.

"We know it's hard to conquer two titles in England, but we're going to try. It's a pleasure to work with Conte."

When asked if he had watched Real's Champions League win against Juventus last Saturday, Hazard added: "Yes but, if I ever wanted to go to Real, I could get there (and be) on the bench.

"I want the best solution for myself."

Chelsea are waiting to discover if Hazard will be fit for the start of next season.

A tweet from the Belgium national team read: "Medical imaging showed that @hazardeden10 has a fracture in his right ankle."

Reports said that the Belgian was supposed to undergo surgery yesterday and could be out for four months.